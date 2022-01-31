Monday, January 31, 2022
    Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner repeatedly WORKED at resort where she vanished and his phone was no more than five minutes away when she disappeared, documentary claims
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    The main suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann ‘repeatedly worked’ at the resort where she disappeared in 2007, a documentary has claimed, Your Content has learned.

    Brueckner was named as the prime suspect in McCann disappearance in 2020.

    Convicted German rapist ‘regularly carried out repair work’ at Praia da Luz.

    Documentary showed the 44-year-old to be familiar with the Portuguese resort.

    Phone analysis ‘found his phone was five minutes from resort’ in May 2007,‘according to INDEPENDENT.

