Man is caught on disturbing video PUNCHING his toddler and seeming to yell ‘shut up’ at a restaurant near Times Square

A man is wanted by the NYPD after a shocking moment caught on video captured him assaulting a small child he carried into a Chinese restaurant near Times Square then apparently telling the toddler to ‘shut up, Your Content has learned.

The incident took place on Seventh Avenue in Manhattan on Sunday evening.

Police got the 911 call for a small child assaulted by an adult man at around 6:45 p.m., but both the child and adult were gone when cops arrived.

A police investigation determined that at around 5:40 p.m., the man entered the location with a small child.

Surveillance video then shows the moment that the adult strikes the toddler, causing the child to fall to the ground,‘according to The Daily Mail.

