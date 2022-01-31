Monday, January 31, 2022
Monday, January 31, 2022
More

    Man is caught on disturbing video PUNCHING his toddler and seeming to yell ‘shut up’ at a restaurant near Times Square
    M

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A man is wanted by the NYPD after a shocking moment caught on video captured him assaulting a small child he carried into a Chinese restaurant near Times Square then apparently telling the toddler to ‘shut up, Your Content has learned.

    The incident took place on Seventh Avenue in Manhattan on Sunday evening.

    - Advertisement -

    Police got the 911 call for a small child assaulted by an adult man at around 6:45 p.m., but both the child and adult were gone when cops arrived.

    A police investigation determined that at around 5:40 p.m., the man entered the location with a small child.

    Surveillance video then shows the moment that the adult strikes the toddler, causing the child to fall to the ground,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.