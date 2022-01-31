Man threatened to ‘f*** up’ police funerals in disturbing video just days before a second officer’s ceremony at St. Patrick’s: Same man was taped yelling racist slurs at Asian NYPD cop

A New York City activist who was previously filmed making racist comments about an Asian NYPD officer said he ‘can’t wait’ for another cop to die so he can ‘f*** up’ their funeral, days before the shaken city will pay tribute to the second of two officers killed during a domestic violence call last week, Your Content has learned.
Activist Terrell Harper uploaded the tirade to his Instagram Stories on Saturday.
He posted the threats to disrupt future NYPD funerals on a private account.
Harper said: ‘I can’t wait for one of y’all to die so I can f*** your funeral up, n****’
An Asian NYPD detective sued Harper last year for making racist comments against him,‘according to The Daily Advent.
