Monday, January 31, 2022
Monday, January 31, 2022
More

    Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine receives full FDA approval for Americans aged 18 and older
    M

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in adults in the U.S., the company announced Monday, Your Content has learned.

    The Moderna Covid-19 vaccine has received full FDA approval for use in all U.S. adults.

    - Advertisement -

    It is the second vaccine to receive full approval for use in America, joining Pfizer’s shot.

    Approval only applies to the first two shots and the booster dose remains only available under emergency use orders.

    Without this approval, the jab would only be available under situations of emergency, but now it can be used even beyond the pandemic,‘according to FOX29.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.