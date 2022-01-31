Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine receives full FDA approval for Americans aged 18 and older

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in adults in the U.S., the company announced Monday, Your Content has learned.

It is the second vaccine to receive full approval for use in America, joining Pfizer’s shot.

Approval only applies to the first two shots and the booster dose remains only available under emergency use orders.

Without this approval, the jab would only be available under situations of emergency, but now it can be used even beyond the pandemic,‘according to FOX29.

