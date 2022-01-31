Monday, January 31, 2022
    Moment brave California jewelry store owner single-handedly sees off smash-and grab hammer gang with his gun
    This is the moment a jewelry store owner in California takes the law into his own hands and defends his store from being robbed by armed thieves smashing up the displays, Your Content has learned.

    Usman Bhatti single-handedly defended a jewelry store in San Bruno, California.

    The store owner pulled out a legally owned firearm at the group of thieves.

    The incident comes amidst growing criticisms of LA County DA George Gascón,‘according to The Daily Mail.

