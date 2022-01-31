Monday, January 31, 2022
Monday, January 31, 2022
More

    Mother, 20, who plans to breastfeed her one-year-old daughter until she’s six hits back at trolls who say it’s a ‘form of sexual assault’ and claim her child will ‘fully resent her’ in the future
    M

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A mother who plans to breastfeed her daughter until she’s six-years-old has hit back at trolls who claim her decision amounts to a form of child abuse, Your Content has learned.

    A mother defended herself on TikTok after being accused of being inappropriate.

    - Advertisement -

    Viewers were outraged hearing she would breastfeed her daughter for six years.

    Jacy Campbell, 20, explained why it’s normal in a clip which gained 19k views,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.