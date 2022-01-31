Monday, January 31, 2022
Monday, January 31, 2022
More

    National police union demands Psaki APOLOGIZE for ‘laughing off’ concerns over ‘soft-on-crime’ policies and says ‘she may feel safe in the White House’ while violence surges: She insists Biden isn’t going easy on criminals and wants more funds for cops
    N

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The nation’s largest police union called out White House press secretary Jen Psaki for ‘belittling Americans’ concerns’ after she said media outlets who run segments on ‘soft-on-crime policies’ are living in an ‘alternate universe, Your Content has learned.

    ‘I think it’s wrong – very wrong – for Ms. Psaki to suggest that violent crime in our country is of no concern or to just laugh it off,’ FOP President Patrick Yoes said.

    - Advertisement -

    ‘On Fox is Jeanine Pirro talking about soft-on-crime consequences, I mean, what does that even mean?,’ the press secretary jeered.

    ‘There’s an alternate universe on some coverage,’ Psaki said. ‘What’s scary about it is a lot of people watch that.

    ‘People care more about what’s happening in their lives than what’s necessarily happening in every cable news chyron every day,’ she said.

    Meanwhile, 28 police officers were shot in the U.S. in the month of January.

    - Advertisement -

    Biden is traveling to New York City on Thursday to meet with Mayor Eric Adams on addressing gun crime in the city,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.