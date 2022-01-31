National police union demands Psaki APOLOGIZE for ‘laughing off’ concerns over ‘soft-on-crime’ policies and says ‘she may feel safe in the White House’ while violence surges: She insists Biden isn’t going easy on criminals and wants more funds for cops

The nation’s largest police union called out White House press secretary Jen Psaki for ‘belittling Americans’ concerns’ after she said media outlets who run segments on ‘soft-on-crime policies’ are living in an ‘alternate universe, Your Content has learned.

‘I think it’s wrong – very wrong – for Ms. Psaki to suggest that violent crime in our country is of no concern or to just laugh it off,’ FOP President Patrick Yoes said.

‘On Fox is Jeanine Pirro talking about soft-on-crime consequences, I mean, what does that even mean?,’ the press secretary jeered.

‘There’s an alternate universe on some coverage,’ Psaki said. ‘What’s scary about it is a lot of people watch that.

‘People care more about what’s happening in their lives than what’s necessarily happening in every cable news chyron every day,’ she said.

Meanwhile, 28 police officers were shot in the U.S. in the month of January.

Biden is traveling to New York City on Thursday to meet with Mayor Eric Adams on addressing gun crime in the city,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

