North Carolina man is denied life-saving kidney transplant despite offers from 100 prospective donors because he refuses to get a COVID-19 vaccine required for the operation

An unvaccinated North Carolina man who needs a life-saving kidney transplant – and has been offered an organ by 100 people – has been denied the surgery by doctors because he refuses to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Your Content has learned.

Chad Carswell, 38, believes strongly that the vaccine should be a choice.

He’s had six heart attacks, is a double amputee, and undergoes dialysis three times a week.

He believes his two previous COVID infections provide enough immunity.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist says it’s following national care standards.

Carswell looking into other hospitals for the surgery,‘according to The Daily Mail.

