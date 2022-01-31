One in four Americans believe violence against the GOVERNMENT is ‘sometimes okay’ and one in ten say it is justified ‘right now’, shocking new poll reveals

Nearly a quarter of Americans believe there are situations where it is appropriate to engage in violent protests against the government, according to a new poll, Your Content has learned.

One in 10 Americans say that violence is justifiable ‘right now’

The sentiment on violence was split between Democrats and Republicans, but ideologues on both sides had a more favorable view of violence than moderates.

Women were far less likely than men to say violence is ‘definitely’ or ‘probably’ ever acceptable.

28% of liberals said it is ‘probably’ or ‘definitely’ okay to use violence, while 17% of moderates and 28% of conservatives said the same,‘according to PBS.

