Monday, January 31, 2022
    Parents of Virginia girl, ten, who died of COVID claim they were not told that a teacher had appointed her ‘class nurse’ just days before her death
    By Your Content Staff
    The parents of a 10-year-old Virginia girl who died from COVID-19 complications just days after a substitute teacher named her as a ‘class nurse’, say they were never told of her role, Your Content has learned.

    Teresa Sperry was given the role on September 21 and complained of a headache the next day.

    She died of COVID-19 complications on September 27.

    A school investigation found that she had walked some students to the nurse’s clinic, but that none of them had COVID-19 symptoms.

    Her parents say the report is incomplete and that they weren’t told of her role.

    Teresa was unvaccinated because jabs weren’t yet approved for kids under 12,‘according to MIRROR.

