Parents of Virginia girl, ten, who died of COVID claim they were not told that a teacher had appointed her ‘class nurse’ just days before her death

The parents of a 10-year-old Virginia girl who died from COVID-19 complications just days after a substitute teacher named her as a ‘class nurse’, say they were never told of her role, Your Content has learned.

Teresa Sperry was given the role on September 21 and complained of a headache the next day.

- Advertisement -

She died of COVID-19 complications on September 27.

A school investigation found that she had walked some students to the nurse’s clinic, but that none of them had COVID-19 symptoms.

Her parents say the report is incomplete and that they weren’t told of her role.

Teresa was unvaccinated because jabs weren’t yet approved for kids under 12,‘according to MIRROR.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]