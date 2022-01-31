Monday, January 31, 2022
    Podcaster Joe Rogan vows to ‘balance things out’ after music legends flee Spotify: Streaming giant’s boss bows to pressure and says Covid podcasts will now come with ‘warnings’
    By Your Content Staff
    Podcaster Joe Rogan posted a video to Instagram late Sunday night to apologize and announce he will try to ‘balance things out’ amid criticism over Covid-related episodes that prompted artists to remove their hit songs from Spotify, Your Content has learned.

    Joe Rogan posted a 10-minute video to Instagram addressing controversy surrounding his surrounding his Spotify-hosted show The Joe Rogan Experience.

    Rogan promised to ‘balance things out’ with a more varied range of guests.

    But stressed that he is simply ‘interested in finding out what the truth is’

    Spotify meanwhile will add ‘content advisories’ to episodes related to Covid.

    The announcement came shortly after it was revealed that the Sussexes said they have reached out to the online music streaming service with ‘concerns’

    Harry and Meghan said they were ‘committed to continuing our work together’

    It comes after Neil Young removed his music from the platform and accused the streaming giant of spreading ‘Covid misinformation’

    Spotify’s shares tumbled 12 per cent, losing $2bn in market value following Young’s announcement,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

