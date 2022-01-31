Rihanna is PREGNANT! Singer, 33, reveals she is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky as she shows off her bare baby bump in a $8,000 Chanel coat during stroll around Harlem in freezing temps

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child it was revealed on Monday, when the proud mother-to-be shared the first images of her growing baby bump, Your Content has learned.

Rihanna, 33, revealed that she is well into her first pregnancy in photos recently snapped in Harlem.

She and A$AP, were pictured walking around together, with the 33-year-old rapper putting his arm around Rihanna and kissing her head.

The singer wore an $8,000 pink Chanel coat that was only buttoned at the very top, with no shirt underneath.

She paired the hot-pink jacket with a pair of jeans, and accessorized her bump by adding a glitzy body chain.

Rihanna seemed unbothered by the cold, despite the fact that the high temperature for the day was just 32 degrees Fahrenheit and it was starting to snow as they walked around.

The couple has not publicly addressed the pregnancy nor have they shared their due date, however rumors first started to emerge that Rihanna was pregnant back in November when she traveled to Barbados,‘according to The Daily Mail.

