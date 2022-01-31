Monday, January 31, 2022
    Russia accuses US of ‘whipping up hysteria’ over Ukraine and wanting to make ‘heroes out of people who fought on Hitler’s side’ at UN showdown: Biden threatens ‘swift and severe’ response against Putin as Kiev claims 112,000 troops are on the border
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    Russia is accusing the United States of ‘whipping up hysterics’ by calling for Monday’s United Nations Security Council meeting to discuss Ukraine and claims the West wants to make ‘heroes out of people who fought on the side of Hitler’ in order to divide the two former Soviet states, Your Content has learned.

    US officials have put together ‘specific sanctions packages’ targeting Putin’s cronies and their families.

    Meanwhile Washington is making it highest-profile appeal to Moscow yet at Monday’s United Nations Security Council meeting in New York City, after weeks of diplomatic discussions in Europe.

    Russia tried to call off the meeting via vote, but failed with only China agreeing and three countries abstaining.

    Moscow’s UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzya accused the US of trying to ‘whip up hysterics’ and denounced ‘the myth of Russian aggression’ in searing remarks at the heated meeting, while denying troops near Ukraine.

    He compared the US’s warnings of a Russian invasion to former Bush Defense Secretary Colin Powell’s infamous 2003 speech before the United Nations before invading Iraq.

    Nebenzya also compared Ukraine’s Zelensky government to ‘nazis’ and said the US was behind their rise.

    It comes as US, UK intelligence reports indicate an ‘imminent’ or near-certain plot by Russia to invade Ukraine,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    It comes as US, UK intelligence reports indicate an 'imminent' or near-certain plot by Russia to invade Ukraine,'according to The Daily Mail.

