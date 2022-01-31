Monday, January 31, 2022
Monday, January 31, 2022
More

    Seven members of the same family including four children killed in deadly Vegas car pile-up when Dodge Challenger blew through red light at 100mph
    S

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Seven family members, including four children, were among the nine victims killed in a devastating six-car crash on Saturday after a Dodge Challenger sped through a red light at 100mph and struck their minivan, Your Content has learned.

    Seven members of the Zacarias family were killed in a devastating six-car crash in North Las Vegas on Saturday.

    - Advertisement -

    The driver of a Dodge Challenger who sped through a red light at 100mph and a 50-year-old passenger were also killed.

    The driver of a Dodge Challenger was heading northbound on Commerce Avenue approaching Cheyenne Street when it struck multiple vehicles.

    He was reportedly driving at a ‘high rate of speed’ and ran a red light.

    Some of the vehicles struck were pushed into a vacant lot on the intersection.

    - Advertisement -

    The ages of the deceased ranged from young juveniles to middle-aged adults,‘according to The New York Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.