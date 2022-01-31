Seven members of the same family including four children killed in deadly Vegas car pile-up when Dodge Challenger blew through red light at 100mph

Seven family members, including four children, were among the nine victims killed in a devastating six-car crash on Saturday after a Dodge Challenger sped through a red light at 100mph and struck their minivan, Your Content has learned.

Seven members of the Zacarias family were killed in a devastating six-car crash in North Las Vegas on Saturday.

The driver of a Dodge Challenger who sped through a red light at 100mph and a 50-year-old passenger were also killed.

The driver of a Dodge Challenger was heading northbound on Commerce Avenue approaching Cheyenne Street when it struck multiple vehicles.

He was reportedly driving at a ‘high rate of speed’ and ran a red light.

Some of the vehicles struck were pushed into a vacant lot on the intersection.

The ages of the deceased ranged from young juveniles to middle-aged adults,‘according to The New York Post.

