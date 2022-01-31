Monday, January 31, 2022
Monday, January 31, 2022
    That's rich! Cop-turned-OnlyFans star who says she was shamed out of her job by male colleagues after they exposed her naked photos claims the SAME men now message to ask her for FREE access to her rude snaps
    A former police officer, who claimed she was shamed out of her job in the force after her colleagues found out about her secret OnlyFans account, said the same people are now asking for a discount on her nude photos, Your Content has learned.

    Melissa Williams, 46, first launched her OnlyFans account in May 2020, sharing photos of herself with her husband, who has not been named for privacy reasons.

    The mom-of-two, from Colorado, was also a cop at the time, and was using her OnlyFans work as a creative outlet to destress from her high-pressure job.

    But when her co-workers and boss discovered her racy snaps, Melissa said they shamed her, spread them around her entire office, and pushed her out of her role.

    Now, Melissa claimed that the same people who judged her for her side gig are asking if they could see some of her sexy snaps for a cheaper price.

    She left her role as a police officer in August 2021, after being on the force for 28 years, and is now working full-time as an OnlyFans star making $4,000 a month,‘according to The Daily Mail.

