University of Illinois Chicago law professor files First Amendment lawsuit after he was suspended for using REDACTED racist and sexist slurs in exam question

A Chicago law professor who was suspended and forced to undergo diversity training after using redacted racist and sexist slurs in a test question about a hypothetical instance of discrimination in the workplace has filed a First Amendment suit against his employer, Your Content has learned.

Jason Kilborn was suspended after using redacted slurs in a test question.

Chicago professor was forced to undergo diversity training after the incident.

He filed a suit Thursday claiming the punishment doled out was unconstitutional,‘according to The Daily Mail.

