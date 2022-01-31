What EXACTLY does Joe Rogan say about Covid and is it that outrageous? The views that got vaccine-sceptic podcaster in hot water with the cancel-crowd

Comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan has hit the headlines in recent days after he was accused by singer Neil Young of ‘spreading Covid misinformation’ via his Spotify-hosted podcast The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), Your Content has learned.

Rogan is a staunch critic of the US govt and the CDC’s approach to the pandemic.

He has spoken out against vaccine passes, mandates and other Covid measures.

Rogan, 54, also questioned the govt’s lack of transparency around the pandemic.

The podcaster’s detractors accuse him of perpetuating an ‘anti-vaccine’ stance.

But many argue Rogan is simply offering a platform for debate and valid views which do not subscribe to the official, government-controlled narrative.

The comedian’s views have garnered a great deal of support and in many cases have held up to further scrutiny,‘according to The Daily Mail.

