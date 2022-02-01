Biden says migrants don’t come to America so they can be abandoned by a coyote in the desert: President discusses ‘root causes’ alongside ‘border czar’ Kamala before aides shut down questions at governor’s meeting

President Joe Biden spoke spoke about desperate migrants who would sell everything they have to unscrupulous coyotes to get across the border in remarks to the nation’s governors Monday – while Vice President Kamala Harris focused her own remarks on voting rights, Your Content has learned.

Biden spoke to 30 governors at the White House Monday.

He spoke to root causes of migration, saying no one in Guadalajara wants to sell ‘everything to have’ to a coyote for transport.

Also told them more covid relief money was on the way.

He said aides told him to call on Utah Gov. Cox first.

Then his staff cut off reporters who tried to question him about his Supreme Court nomination short list,‘according to The Daily Mail.

