Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Tuesday, February 1, 2022
More

    Biden says migrants don’t come to America so they can be abandoned by a coyote in the desert: President discusses ‘root causes’ alongside ‘border czar’ Kamala before aides shut down questions at governor’s meeting
    B

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    President Joe Biden spoke spoke about desperate migrants who would sell everything they have to unscrupulous coyotes to get across the border in remarks to the nation’s governors Monday – while Vice President Kamala Harris focused her own remarks on voting rights, Your Content has learned.

    Biden spoke to 30 governors at the White House Monday.

    - Advertisement -

    He spoke to root causes of migration, saying no one in Guadalajara wants to sell ‘everything to have’ to a coyote for transport.

    Also told them more covid relief money was on the way.

    He said aides told him to call on Utah Gov. Cox first.

    Then his staff cut off reporters who tried to question him about his Supreme Court nomination short list,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.