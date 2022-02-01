Tuesday, February 1, 2022
    Kamala Harris drove within several yards of ‘pipe bomb’ put outside the DNC on January 6, with the FBI STILL searching for a suspect after more than a year
    Vice President Kamala Harris drove within several yards of the pipe bomb found outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters on Capitol Hill on January 6, Your Content has learned.

    CNN reported new details Monday about the proximity Harris, then vice president-elect, was to the pipe bomb.

    The netork also reported that the California senator spent two hours inside the DNC before the bomb was discovered,‘according to The Guardian.

