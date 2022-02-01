Rachel Maddow is to take weeks-long ‘hiatus’ from MSNBC to make movies with Ben Stiller: Host will return to her $30million-a-year show after finishing films and podcasts

Rachel Maddow will be taking a weeks-long hiatus from her $30million-a-year hosting job at MSNBC to make movies and podcasts, Your Content has learned.

Maddow recently renewed her MSNBC contract that pays her $30million-a-year.

She is due to stay at the network, hosting her show, until 2024.

But she told staff today she will be taking a hiatus for several weeks.

She will focus on making movies, including one that is being directed by Ben Stiller.

The TV host – who was recently diagnosed with skin cancer – will then return to her show,‘according to The WRAP.

