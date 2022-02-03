Thursday, February 3, 2022
Thursday, February 3, 2022
More

    Biden tears into COWARD ISIS leader al-Qurayshi who had $10m bounty on his head for blowing himself up and his family up in bloody Syria raid: Children were used as human shields and suicide blast sent bodies flying into the streets as 13 died
    B

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    President Joe Biden confirmed the leader of ISIS is dead in what he described as a cowardly move to blow up himself and his family instead of facing justice for his terrorists acts, Your Content has learned.

    President Joe Biden confirmed the leader of ISIS is dead in what he described as a cowardly move to blow up himself and his family.

    - Advertisement -

    ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi detonated suicide bomb during a U.S. special forces raid on his home in Syria.

    He also killed his family members, including six children.

    ‘United States military forces successfully moved in major terrorist threat to the world,’ Biden said.

    U.S. commandos engaged in a firefight with jihadist fighters for two hours before being extracted.

    - Advertisement -

    The two-story house where al-Qurayshi was living was left with its top floor shattered and blood spattered inside.

    U.S. officials said al-Qurayshi used children as a human shield,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.