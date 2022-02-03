Biden tears into COWARD ISIS leader al-Qurayshi who had $10m bounty on his head for blowing himself up and his family up in bloody Syria raid: Children were used as human shields and suicide blast sent bodies flying into the streets as 13 died

President Joe Biden confirmed the leader of ISIS is dead in what he described as a cowardly move to blow up himself and his family instead of facing justice for his terrorists acts, Your Content has learned.

ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi detonated suicide bomb during a U.S. special forces raid on his home in Syria.

He also killed his family members, including six children.

‘United States military forces successfully moved in major terrorist threat to the world,’ Biden said.

U.S. commandos engaged in a firefight with jihadist fighters for two hours before being extracted.

The two-story house where al-Qurayshi was living was left with its top floor shattered and blood spattered inside.

U.S. officials said al-Qurayshi used children as a human shield,‘according to The Daily Mail.

