Thursday, February 3, 2022
    ‘BLM’s house of cards is starting to fall’: Indiana AG says ‘scam’ organization that has $60m is causing him ‘concern’ but declines to say if he’s launched an investigation after California DoJ went after the leaders
    The Indiana attorney general slammed Black Lives Matter as a falling ‘house of cards’ before the activist group shut down all of its fundraising websites late Wednesday afternoon, Your Content has learned.

    Indiana AG Todd Rokita slammed Black Lives Matter Wednesday, comparing the charity to an ‘illegal enterprise’ whose ‘house of cards’ is about to fall.

    He said BLM’s lack of financial disclosure echoed ‘patterns that scams kind of universally take’

    Rokita would not confirm if Indiana is investigating the charity, but noted reports on the organization’s finances ‘certainly cause us to be concerned’

    His comments come as the California DOJ has threatened to hold BLM leaders of personally liable over the charity’s missing financial records.

    The organization is also forbidden from collecting donations in California and Washington due to its ‘lack of financial transparency’ but continues to do so,‘according to The Daily Mail.

