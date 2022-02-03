Brooklyn private school math teacher is suspended for saying she’ll boycott a ‘dress down day’ fundraiser for families of slain NYPD officers

A New York City math teacher has been suspended after she tweeted she would be boycotting a ‘dress down’ fundraiser for the families of two NYPD officers who were shot during an ambush attack, Your Content has learned.

Laura Lynne Duffy at Fontbonne Hall Academy in Brooklyn is under investigation.

Teacher said she would be ‘intentionally dressing up’ during a student fundraiser.

Event held in tribute to officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora who were killed,‘according to The New York Post.

