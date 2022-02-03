Thursday, February 3, 2022
Thursday, February 3, 2022
More

    Brooklyn private school math teacher is suspended for saying she’ll boycott a ‘dress down day’ fundraiser for families of slain NYPD officers
    B

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A New York City math teacher has been suspended after she tweeted she would be boycotting a ‘dress down’ fundraiser for the families of two NYPD officers who were shot during an ambush attack, Your Content has learned.

    Laura Lynne Duffy at Fontbonne Hall Academy in Brooklyn is under investigation.

    - Advertisement -

    Teacher said she would be ‘intentionally dressing up’ during a student fundraiser.

    Event held in tribute to officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora who were killed,‘according to The New York Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.