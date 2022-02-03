Dolphins owner ‘could face criminal probe for bribery’ after fired coach Brian Flores claimed he offered him $100,000 for every loss to improve the team’s 2020 draft position

A pair of NFL owners could potentially face bribery charges following accusations from two former head coaches, who say they were offered money from their bosses to tank games in order to obtain higher draft picks, Your Content has learned.

Fired Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores alleged in a federal lawsuit that the NFL discriminated against him and other black coaches in hiring practices.

As part of that lawsuit, Flores said Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered to pay him $100,000 for every loss in 2019 in order for Miami to improve its draft pick.

Meanwhile ex-Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson implied on social media that he was paid to tank by Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, adding that he has proof.

Both the Browns and Dolphins have denied any wrongdoing in the matter.

Ross categorically denied the allegations Wednesday night: ‘I am a man of honor and integrity… [Flores’s] allegations are false, malicious and defamatory,‘according to The Wall Street Journal.

