Emirates Boeing 777 was just SECONDS from disaster: Carrier launches investigation after Washington DC-bound airliner takes off too low and fast – at the very end of the runway

Emirates has launched an investigation after one of its Boeing 777s took off from Dubai, bound for Washington DC, too low and too fast and at the end of the runway safety area, Your Content has learned.

The flight – EK231 – took off from Dubai at a speed of at least 216 knots (248mph).

The plane accelerated to 269mph, by which time it was only 75ft up.

The incident has been described by one Boeing captain as ‘very dangerous,‘according to The Daily Advent.

