GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn calls Biden a ‘geriatric despot’ and an ‘idiot’ who ‘deserves the middle finger’ in fiery House floor speech on sending 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe

Madison Cawthorn slammed President Joe Biden as an ‘inept geriatric despot’ who deserved a salute with the middle finger.

Comments come in opposition to Biden approving the deployment of 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe as Russia moves closer to attacking Ukraine.

Said troops ‘are not expendable pawns to be dispatched at the whims of an idiot, tossed carelessly around the world to godforsaken caves and bloody sand boxes’

The Pentagon announced Wednesday that 2,000 troops in the U.S. will deploy to Poland and Germany.

Aother 1,000 will head to Romania from their base in Germany.

Republicans are split on their support for deployment and U.S. military moves,‘according to The Daily Mail.

