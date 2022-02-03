Hillary Clinton has been snapped wearing a mask outside in New York City despite current restrictions only stipulating that masks must be worn indoors, Your Content has learned.

There is no order requiring New York City residents to wear masks outside.

But a poll this week showed Hillary would still beat Joe Biden in a Florida primary.

The results underscore the disdain for the President in the anti-restrictions state.

It comes after Biden was seen wearing a mask on a deserted beach in December.

Republicans meanwhile are accusing Biden and Fauci of bad leadership after a report showed lockdowns only reduced Covid deaths by 0.2 per cent,‘according to The Daily Mail.

