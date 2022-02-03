Hillary Clinton is spotted out with her daughter Chelsea in NYC – both wearing masks outdoors – days after poll revealed she would beat Biden in Florida

Hillary Clinton has been snapped wearing a mask outside in New York City despite current restrictions only stipulating that masks must be worn indoors, Your Content has learned.
Hillary Clinton has been snapped wearing a mask outside in New York City.
There is no order requiring New York City residents to wear masks outside.
But a poll this week showed Hillary would still beat Joe Biden in a Florida primary.
The results underscore the disdain for the President in the anti-restrictions state.
It comes after Biden was seen wearing a mask on a deserted beach in December.
Republicans meanwhile are accusing Biden and Fauci of bad leadership after a report showed lockdowns only reduced Covid deaths by 0.2 per cent,‘according to The Daily Mail.
—
