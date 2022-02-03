‘I thought I was marrying someone who swore to protect and serve …I got a crazed lunatic’: Husband of ex-NYPD officer who ‘tried to hire a hitman to have him killed’ fears she’ll finish the job when she’s freed from prison

The ex-husband of a fired NYPD officer who tried to have him bumped off by a hitman has spoken out about his fear that she will carry out her ‘crazed’ plot once released from prison, Your Content has learned.

Ex-NYPD cop, Valerie Cincinelli, 37, is in jail after she was accused of offering her boyfriend $7,000 to hire a hitman to kill her estranged husband, Isiah Carvalho.

Instead, boyfriend John DiRubba turned on Cincinelli after learning she was also planning to have his 13-year-old daughter killed.

Cincinelli was initially charged with murder-for-hire, which could have landed her in prison for up to 40 years but the charges were lowered.

Cincinelli was ultimately sentenced to 4 years in a federal prison after pleading guilty to obstruction of justice.

Carvalho has now said he ‘fears for his life’ once his ex-wife is released from jail,‘according to The New York Post.

