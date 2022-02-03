Thursday, February 3, 2022
    ISIS leader known as The Professor who blew himself and his kids up rather than face justice: Ex-Saddam officer al-Qurayshi who was imprisoned alongside Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, eliminated his rivals and was once a US INFORMANT
    ISIS’ now-dead leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, otherwise known as ‘The Professor,’ had a complicated history, where he once served as a U.S. informant and more recently had a $10 million bounty on his head from Washington, Your Content has learned.

    Al-Qurayshi, also known as Abdullah Qardash, was nicknamed The Professor or The Destroyer because of his reputation as a brutal legislator.

    Blew himself up during a U.S. attack on a home in the Idlib province of Syria.

    Is known as a cruel but popular figure among the ISIS rank-and-file.

    Replaced Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi after al-Baghdadi blew himself up with a suicide vest during a U.S. raid in 2019.

    Al-Qurayshi was once known to U.S. officials as a cooperative informant after he was captured in 2007.

    In 2020, the U.S. doubled the bounty on the new ISIS leader’s head to $10 million,‘according to The Daily Mail.

