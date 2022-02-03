Judges Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong walk off set in protest after Rudy Giuliani is revealed as The Masked Singer

Rudy Giuliani caused quite a stir as he was unmasked during a taping of the first episode for season seven of Fox’s The Masked Singer last week, as reported by Deadline, Your Content has learned.

The 77-year-old politician’s shocking unmasking reportedly prompted a dramatic reaction from judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.

It is reported that Ken and Robin ‘quickly left the stage in protest’ of Rudy’s involvement.

Remaining judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger remained onstage amid the uproar.

A source close to the production said that Ken and Robin eventually returned to the judges panel.

Giuliani is best known for serving as mayor of New York City from 1994 to 2001 and was heralded for his response the 9/11 attacks.

He coordinated the response and organized the support of state and federal authorities for the World Trade Center site, for citywide anti-terrorist measures, and for restoration of infrastructure.

He has since become a controversial figure over his support for Donald Trump’s election fraud claims.

Giuliani’s Upper East Side apartment was raided by the FBI in April amid a probe into his dealings with the Ukraine, although he is yet to be charged with any crime, and denies all allegations of wrongdoing,‘according to The New York Post.

