Man, 25, is charged with murder ‘after shooting his newborn daughter’s mother to death and tossing the 2-day-old into Mississippi River’

A Tennessee man has been charged with murder after authorities say he fatally shot the mother of his two-day-old child and hurled the newborn into the Mississippi River, Your Content has learned.

Brandon Isabelle, 25, charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of Danielle Hoyle, 27, and their 2-day-old baby, Kennedy.

Isabelle allegedly admitted to police in Memphis that he ‘lured’ Danielle to a location in Whitehaven, Tennessee, and shot her in the head.

Isabelle said he then removed his newborn daughter from the mom’s car, took her to Mississippi River waterfront and tossed her in the water.

Police were still searching for the baby, but they said it is believed she is dead,‘according to FOX31.

