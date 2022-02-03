Thursday, February 3, 2022
    Manhattan public school principal CANCELS performance of Shakespeare’s Merchant of Venice over anti-Semitic portrayal of money lender Shylock: Angry parents say she has missed a ‘teachable moment’
    By Your Content Staff
    A middle school in Manhattan has canceled its production of Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice after some parents expressed concern over anti-Semitic themes and whether the material is appropriate for middle schoolers, Your Content has learned.

    75 Morton School canceled its production of Shakespeare’s ‘The Merchant of Venice’ amid the concerns of anti-Semitic themes.

    Some Jewish parents expressed concerns about anti-Semitic themes and questions of whether the material is appropriate for middle schoolers.

    The middle school in Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan had planned a unit on the play for seventh grade drama students.

    The school decided to focus on a playwriting curriculum instead of switching to a new production,‘according to The Daily Mail.

