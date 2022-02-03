Manhattan public school principal CANCELS performance of Shakespeare’s Merchant of Venice over anti-Semitic portrayal of money lender Shylock: Angry parents say she has missed a ‘teachable moment’

A middle school in Manhattan has canceled its production of Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice after some parents expressed concern over anti-Semitic themes and whether the material is appropriate for middle schoolers, Your Content has learned.

Some Jewish parents expressed concerns about anti-Semitic themes and questions of whether the material is appropriate for middle schoolers.

The middle school in Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan had planned a unit on the play for seventh grade drama students.

The school decided to focus on a playwriting curriculum instead of switching to a new production,‘according to The Daily Mail.

