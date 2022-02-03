Mark Zuckerberg’s terrible year: Facebook’s devastating decline in users caps off turbulent 2021 in which the company was rocked by whistleblower allegations, major service outages, and constant controversy

Facebook’s devastating earnings report marked the end of a difficult year for the company, which has been battered by whistleblower allegations, a major global service outage, and protests and controversy over its policies, Your Content has learned.

Facebook stock was in a tailspin on Thursday after the company reported a decline in daily active users.

It follows a string of embarrassments and negative headlines for company and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Whistleblower Frances Haugen accused Facebook of ignoring potential harm to teen mental health.

Global outage of all Facebook services on October 4 led to widespread mockery and frustration for users.

Facebook is also caught in a tug-of-war over COVID-19 misinformation and concerns about censorship.

Zuckerberg attempted to pivot by renaming the company Meta and focusing on a virtual metaverse,‘according to The GUARDIAN.

