Moment Arizona cops punch 13-year-old girl in the FACE multiple times after she interfered with arrest of stolen-car suspects: Cops claim the teenager swung at female officer first, Your Content has learned.

Video footage shows a police officer punching 13-year-old Taylor Thomas while responding to a stolen car investigation

- Advertisement -

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on January 31 at an apartment complex near 61st Avenue and McDowell Road in Phoenix, Arizona

Police were making arrests connected to the stolen car investigation as a small crowd gathered taking videos

Police said Thomas refused to stay back despite their commands and walked in front of officers as they were trying to put one of the men in a police car

The teen was tackled to the ground by an officer who appeared to repeatedly punch the girl

- Advertisement -

The incident was recorded by the teen’s aunt, who is heard on the video yelling, ‘she is a minor!’

Police say 13-year-old swung at the female officer, during the struggle, striking officer in face

Thomas was booked at the Juvenile Correction Center and charged with aggravated assault,‘according to FOX10.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]