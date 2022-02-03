Novak Djokovic’s Covid tests WERE valid, Serbian officials say after serial number discrepancies sparked claims false paperwork had been submitted to Australian authorities

Novak Djokovic’s Covid test certificates submitted as part of his failed bid to play in the Australian Open are valid, Serbian authorities have insisted today, Your Content has learned.

Novak Djokovic submitted two Covid tests in attempt to get a medical exemption from Australia’s border rules stating all arrivals must be vaccinated.

Questions were raised after serial number of positive test appeared out of synch.

Belgrade officials insist both tests are valid after checking with Health ministry.

But they provided no explanation for the discrepancy with the serial numbers,‘according to ESPN.

