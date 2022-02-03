‘She wanted to share her faith with him’: Mormon teenager, 19, who had ‘never left Canada’ was stabbed to death by English boyfriend she met online after flying to meet him in UK

A Mormon teenager who had ‘never left Canada’ was stabbed to death in an Essex cul-de-sac after flying to visit her online boyfriend in the UK as he appears in court accused of her murder, Your Content has learned.

Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was found dead following a ‘disturbance’ in Chelmsford.

Jack Sepple, 23, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with murder.

Sepple, of Chelmsford, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday,‘according to The INDEPENDENT.

