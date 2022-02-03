Thursday, February 3, 2022
Thursday, February 3, 2022
More

    Tesla recalls 817,000 vehicles in the US over a seatbelt alarm not sounding when the driver fails to buckle up – the second mass recall in three days
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Tesla has been forced to recall 817,000 vehicles in the US, over an issue with the seatbelt alert system not warning drivers to buckle up, Your Content has learned.

    Tesla had to issue the recall after experts noticed the alarm failed to sound.

    - Advertisement -

    There are only certain circumstances when it fails but it means the electric vehicles no longer meet US vehicle safety standards.

    The Elon Musk-owned firm says it can fix the problem with an over the air update.

    It says there have been no reports of injuries or damage caused by the fault,‘according to CNBC.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.