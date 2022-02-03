Tesla recalls 817,000 vehicles in the US over a seatbelt alarm not sounding when the driver fails to buckle up – the second mass recall in three days

Tesla has been forced to recall 817,000 vehicles in the US, over an issue with the seatbelt alert system not warning drivers to buckle up, Your Content has learned.

Tesla had to issue the recall after experts noticed the alarm failed to sound.

There are only certain circumstances when it fails but it means the electric vehicles no longer meet US vehicle safety standards.

The Elon Musk-owned firm says it can fix the problem with an over the air update.

It says there have been no reports of injuries or damage caused by the fault,‘according to CNBC.

