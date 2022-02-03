University of Texas tennis coach jailed for his part in Varsity Blues scandal says he was on suicide watch and didn’t know he was doing anything wrong – until someone handed him a bag with $60,000 cash in it

Former University of Texas tennis coach Michael Center, who spent six months in prison in the ‘Operation Varsity Blues’ college admissions scandal, said Thursday that he was on suicide watch while locked up, Your Content has learned.

Prosecutors said Center agreed to accept bribes from William ‘Rick’ Singer in 2015 in exchange for designating the son of a client as a tennis recruit.

Center – who said that he was at one point placed on suicide watch – alleges that he was never made aware of such an arrangement between himself and a recruit.

He claims the only reason he took the money was out of the pressure to be able to help fund his program to build more tennis courts.

He was among several sports coaches at universities who federal prosecutors say were paid to designate students as athletes as part of a $25million scheme,‘according to The Daily Mail.

