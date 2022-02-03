Thursday, February 3, 2022
Thursday, February 3, 2022
More

    University of Texas tennis coach jailed for his part in Varsity Blues scandal says he was on suicide watch and didn’t know he was doing anything wrong – until someone handed him a bag with $60,000 cash in it
    U

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Former University of Texas tennis coach Michael Center, who spent six months in prison in the ‘Operation Varsity Blues’ college admissions scandal, said Thursday that he was on suicide watch while locked up, Your Content has learned.

    Prosecutors said Center agreed to accept bribes from William ‘Rick’ Singer in 2015 in exchange for designating the son of a client as a tennis recruit.

    - Advertisement -

    Center – who said that he was at one point placed on suicide watch – alleges that he was never made aware of such an arrangement between himself and a recruit.

    He claims the only reason he took the money was out of the pressure to be able to help fund his program to build more tennis courts.

    He was among several sports coaches at universities who federal prosecutors say were paid to designate students as athletes as part of a $25million scheme,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.