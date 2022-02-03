US Army will start discharging vaccine refuseniks immediately: 3,300 soldiers – about 3% – now face the ax

The US Army said Wednesday it will immediately begin discharging soldiers who have refused to get the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine, putting more than 3,300 service members or about 3 percent of the largest military branch at risk of being thrown out, Your Content has learned.

The Army announced it will begin firing people with a directive on Wednesday.

About 97 percent of all soldiers have gotten at least one COVID-19 shot so far.

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said, ‘Unvaccinated Soldiers present risk to the force and jeopardize readiness’ The detailed order said affected soldiers will be discharged for misconduct.

Other branches have already fired unvaccinated members; the Navy let go of 45 people last week,‘according to US News.

