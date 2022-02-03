Was Jeff Zucker forced out to save AT&T’s $43bn deal with Discovery? Furious CNN staff say it doesn’t ‘add up’ that their beloved boss was ousted over open-secret affair

Speculation is growing over whether Jeff Zucker was forced out at CNN over his open-secret affair not because bosses had any real issue with it, but because the scandal of it and his ongoing war with Chris Cuomo could have threatened AT&T’s $43billion deal with Discovery, Your Content has learned.

AT&T owns WarnerMedia, which CNN is a part of, but is in the process of selling it to Discovery for $43billion.

But this week, AT&T CEO John Stankey was told of Zucker’s affair with his top aide Allison Gollust.

It came up in interviews as part of the investigation into Zucker firing Chris Cuomo last year.

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar yesterday insisted on Zucker’s immediate resignation because of the affair.

But staffers say it does not ‘add up’ since so many people knew about it.

Puck’s media writer, who has CNN sources, said Stankey ‘surely had no appetite for tolerating any scandal that might scuttle the impending WarnerMedia-Discovery deal’

CNN staff are furious at the decision and have grilled Jason Kilar about whether it was necessary Kilar, who went to DC last night to face political correspondents, said he was ‘comfortable in the decision’

He and Zucker have always had a frosty relationship, according to media insiders,‘according to The Daily Mail.

