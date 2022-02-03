Thursday, February 3, 2022
Thursday, February 3, 2022
More

    Woman claims Dave Portnoy broke her RIB when they had sex which was so violent he had to clean her blood off his carpet: Barstool boss denies claim, sues her for defamation and releases texts from her joking breaking the bone
    W

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is suing an ex-lover after she claimed the pair had violent sex that left her bleeding and with a broken rib, Your Content has learned.

    An ex-lover of Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy said in a tell-all with Business Insider they had violent sex that left her bleeding and with a broken rib.

    - Advertisement -

    His former partner, who is using the pseudonym Kayla, said her sexual encounters with Portnoy were more aggressive than she anticipated.

    She claimed he would choke her, slap her, caused her to suffer rug burn and would videotape her without her consent.

    Portnoy has denied the allegations, claiming all their interactions were consensual and that she ‘was 100% aware I was filming her at all times’

    He shared text correspondences between himself and Kayla that suggest she enjoyed rough sex and continued to contact him after their hookup.

    - Advertisement -

    Portnoy claims Kayla is ‘lying’ and his attorneys are demanding she ‘retract the false allegations’ or face ‘substantial liability for defamation’

    He is also suing Business Insider for defamation over the tell-all article, as well as a previous ‘hit piece’ about his alleged sex life,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.