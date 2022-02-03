Woman claims Dave Portnoy broke her RIB when they had sex which was so violent he had to clean her blood off his carpet: Barstool boss denies claim, sues her for defamation and releases texts from her joking breaking the bone

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is suing an ex-lover after she claimed the pair had violent sex that left her bleeding and with a broken rib, Your Content has learned.

An ex-lover of Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy said in a tell-all with Business Insider they had violent sex that left her bleeding and with a broken rib.

His former partner, who is using the pseudonym Kayla, said her sexual encounters with Portnoy were more aggressive than she anticipated.

She claimed he would choke her, slap her, caused her to suffer rug burn and would videotape her without her consent.

Portnoy has denied the allegations, claiming all their interactions were consensual and that she ‘was 100% aware I was filming her at all times’

He shared text correspondences between himself and Kayla that suggest she enjoyed rough sex and continued to contact him after their hookup.

Portnoy claims Kayla is ‘lying’ and his attorneys are demanding she ‘retract the false allegations’ or face ‘substantial liability for defamation’

He is also suing Business Insider for defamation over the tell-all article, as well as a previous ‘hit piece’ about his alleged sex life,‘according to The Daily Mail.

