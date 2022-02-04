Friday, February 4, 2022
    American firepower arrives in Poland as Senators call Ukraine tensions the ‘biggest threat to Europe since 1945’: Armored vehicles join the 3,000 troops deployed by Biden after China backed Putin in spat with NATO
    Some of the lethal military equipment the U.S. is moving into Eastern Europe was on display Friday, as the military positions the first of 3,000 troops meant to shore up NATO allies amid Russia’s continuing troop buildup along the Ukrainian border, Your Content has learned.

    The U.S. is sending 2,000 troops to Eastern Europe and repositioning an additional 1,000.

    Wheeled Stryker combat vehicles and other equipment has been shipped to Poland.

    Russia and China issued joint statement opposing NATO expansion after Vladimir Putin’s meeting with President Xi Jinping,‘according to CNN.

