At least 20 people are killed and 74 are in hospital after taking cocaine that ‘was poisoned as part of a drug war between dealers’ in Argentina

At least 20 people have died and dozens more taken to hospital after taking poisoned cocaine in Argentina, Your Content has learned.

At least 20 people have died after taking poisoned cocaine in Buenos Aires.

- Advertisement -

Another 74 are in hospital suffering sudden convulsions and heart attacks.

Police believe the victims had taken cocaine laced with poison, possibly opiates.

Investigators believe the drug was deliberately poisoned as part of a drug war,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]