China backs Russia over Ukraine and calls for a halt to NATO expansion as Putin arrives in Beijing to meet Xi at opening of Winter Olympics

Russia and China have both officially condemned the influence of the US in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region following a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing today, Your Content has learned.

Russia and China officially declared they ‘oppose the expansion of NATO’

Eastern superpowers also condemned US influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

It comes as the Chinese President hosts Putin in Beijing for the Winter Olympics.

The two have not met in nearly two years as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the pair are keen to discuss and share their ‘common views’ on several issues.

Tensions with the West over Ukraine have bolstered Russian-Chinese ties.

Putin described Xi as ‘a good friend and politician who shares many common views on solving world problems,‘according to PBS.

