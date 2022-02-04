Chris Cuomo ‘to get $9m from CNN’: Fired anchor ‘will be paid half his contract to stop him filing lawsuit claiming that Jeff Zucker and Allison Gollust had ethically dubious relationship with Andrew Cuomo’

Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who was hoping to secure an $18million lump sum payout following his departure last year, has been told to set his sights lower, with him unlikely to receive anything more than around $9million from the cable news network, Your Content has learned.

Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo to receive a payout of $9million.

Cuomo was trying to secure $18 million payout the remainder of his contract but Jeff Zucker was refusing, arguing he brought the network into disrepute.

Zucker, CNN’s president, resigned suddenly on Wednesday morning.

It’s thought Cuomo was planning to file a lawsuit against CNN’s parent AT&T.

The suit may contain allegations against Zucker including how he and his second-in-command, Allison Gollust, coached Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Zucker’s departure blunts the damage allegations that may surface could cause,‘according to The Daily Advent.

