Friday, February 4, 2022
    Dutch residents vow to hurl EGGS at Jeff Bezos’s newly-built £400m Y721 superyacht as it sets sail for first time after Amazon billionaire’s shipyard asked to dismantle historic bridge to get vessel out
    By Your Content Staff
    More than 3,900 people are ‘interested’ in a Facebook event calling for Rotterdam residents to throw rotten eggs Jeff Bezos’s newly built-superyacht, for which a historic Dutch bridge could be dismantled, Your Content has learned.

    Thousands have responded to a Facebook event to throw eggs at a superyacht.

    It encourages ‘all Rotterdammers’ to throw rotten eggs at Jeff Bezos’s Y721.

    Y721 will be the biggest sailing yacht in the world when it is completed this year.

    Currently being finished at Oceano shipyard in Alblasserdam in The Netherlands.

    But in order for it to reach the ocean, the iconic Koningshavenbrug bridge in Rotterdam, known to locals as De Hef, will have to be dismantled for a day,‘according to CNN.

