Facebook REMOVES page promoting Freedom Convoy in DC after GoFundMe started returning $8m in donations for Canada protest: Fears donation site run by CEO who once lobbied Congress for COVID aid payments has sided with Trudeau

Facebook removed a page used by American truckers to organize a convoy to Washington DC after GoFundMe began refunding the $8million in donations collected for a Freedom Convoy protesting Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Your Content has learned.

Facebook removed the Convoy to DC 2022 Facebook group on Wednesday ‘for repeatedly violating our policies around QAnon’; The group’s creator claims his personal Facebook account was also removed.

The move came as crowdsourcing site GoFundMe suspended the Canadian Freedom Convoy fundraiser for the second time, prompting fears about the platform’s motives.

Political analysts allege the trucking protests stand to benefit Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s liberals, posing some to question if GoFundMe has sided with the Canadian leader.

GoFundMe, however, maintains the fundraiser’s suspension is due to a potential terms of service violation and the company is working ‘to ensure the funds are going to the intended recipients’

GoFundMe CEO Jeff Cadogan has not publicly commented on the Freedom Convoy fundraiser.

He has previously argued the nonprofit has ‘a responsibility to society to prohibit the promotion of misinformation, hate or discrimination, or use a campaign to bully or discriminate, or to promote violence’

Cadogan also has a known history of being pro-vaccine and has actively slammed the US government for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic,‘according to The Daily Advent.

