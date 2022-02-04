Friday, February 4, 2022
    Family of missing Tennessee girl Summer Wells release emotional video for her 6th birthday featuring 31 other children who have disappeared as they beg for help to ‘restore our family’
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    The family of missing girl Summer Wells has released an emotional video on her sixth birthday as the hunt to find her continues, Your Content has learned.

    Summer was last seen on June 15, 2021, outside of her family’s home in Rogersville, Tennessee.

    It is believed she went missing when she was playing in the basement. Her mother went to check on her later but found the basement empty.

    Family posted heartbreaking video on YouTube to mark her birthday featuring pictures of at least 31 other missing children, between the ages of five and 17.

    An emotional prayer is read out during the video which shows birthday cupcakes with Summer’s name in icing and cuddly toys.

    Her parents said: ‘This is a tender day to us. We miss our Summer with all our hearts,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    according to The Daily Mail.

