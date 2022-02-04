Friday, February 4, 2022
    Female deputy, 30, shot dead by her detective boyfriend before he turned gun on himself while they vacationed in a Florida rental with other cops
    By Your Content Staff
    The deputy who was shot dead by her detective boyfriend in a murder-suicide while they were on vacation in St. Augustine, Florida has been identified, Your Content has learned.

    Abigail Bieber, 30, a deputy at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida was found dead inside a St. Augustine rental early Sunday morning.

    Investigators believe her boyfriend, Daniel Leyden, shot and killed Bieber before turning the gun on himself Saturday night.

    Deputies who were on vacation with the couple said they heard them arguing before shots rang out at around 10pm.

    Neighbors also reported seeing deputies evacuate people through the second-story window and calling for a man to come out with his hands on his head.

    Coworkers at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office remembered Bieber as an ‘angel’ who each of the supervisors wanted to work with.

    She was aspiring to become a detective within the Criminal Investigations Special Victims Section and had recently bought a house,‘according to The Daily Mail.

