Friday, February 4, 2022
    Hundreds of drivers stranded in Texas for 14 HOURS in -5F chill FINALLY FREED after I-10 reopens following 18-wheeler wreck: 95million under weather warning and 3,000 flights canceled as Storm Landon heads to the Northeast
    By Your Content Staff
    Hundreds of drivers trapped in their cars were finally freed after icy conditions and two major truck wrecks on a Texas interstate left them stranded for more than 14 hours in below-freezing weather- part of a winter storm that will affect millions nationwide, Your Content has learned.

    Icy road conditions had left a Texas highway backed up on Thursday night, but two crashed on Friday morning have grinded traffic to a halt as emergency vehicles make their way through traffic to alleviate the situation.

    Some drivers have been stuck on I-10 for 14 hours in freezing temperatures due to the passing snow storm.

    The storm, which has made its way through the south heading northeast, has left 350,000 without power.

    Officials are issuing winter advisories for the weekend and urging residents to stay off the roads,‘according to The Daily Mail.

